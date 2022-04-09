Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Up 4.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) shot up 4.3% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $50.04 and last traded at $49.82. 4,888 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 640,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.76.

Specifically, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $346,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOVE. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $714.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.71.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.34 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

