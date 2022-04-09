Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Down 5.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.9% on Friday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $442.00 to $397.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Atlassian traded as low as $266.60 and last traded at $275.63. 30,163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,825,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $292.97.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Atlassian by 34,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,905,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Atlassian by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Atlassian by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 343,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of -128.31 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.45.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

