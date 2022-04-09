ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.00, but opened at $14.35. ProPetro shares last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 649 shares.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PUMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ProPetro from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty increased their price target on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $473,218.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ProPetro by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,548,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,973 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,269,000. Towle & Co. lifted its position in ProPetro by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,610 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,743,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,478,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,389,000 after buying an additional 668,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $246.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.27 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

