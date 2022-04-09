Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$30.00 to C$31.00. The stock traded as high as C$21.85 and last traded at C$21.85, with a volume of 289314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.39.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TPZ. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.54.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$340,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.81.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$75.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$76.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Topaz Energy Corp. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 386.36%.

