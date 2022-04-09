AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from GBX 9,000 to £110. 145,761 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,817,986 shares.The stock last traded at $71.16 and had previously closed at $71.01.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($131.15) to £120 ($157.38) in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($137.70) to £115 ($150.82) in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,780.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 20.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.76.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

