LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Head to Head Comparison

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Dividends

LTC Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. LTC Properties pays out 161.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Easterly Government Properties pays out 302.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Easterly Government Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. LTC Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LTC Properties and Easterly Government Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LTC Properties 1 2 0 0 1.67 Easterly Government Properties 0 3 1 0 2.25

LTC Properties presently has a consensus price target of $36.67, suggesting a potential downside of 1.25%. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus price target of $24.88, suggesting a potential upside of 20.69%. Given Easterly Government Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Easterly Government Properties is more favorable than LTC Properties.

Profitability

This table compares LTC Properties and Easterly Government Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LTC Properties 35.74% 7.34% 3.81% Easterly Government Properties 10.94% 2.20% 1.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.8% of LTC Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of LTC Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LTC Properties and Easterly Government Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LTC Properties $155.32 million 9.44 $55.86 million $1.41 26.33 Easterly Government Properties $274.86 million 6.76 $30.06 million $0.35 58.89

LTC Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Easterly Government Properties. LTC Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

LTC Properties has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LTC Properties beats Easterly Government Properties on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

LTC Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

