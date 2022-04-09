fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $238.42 Million

Analysts expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) to post $238.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $239.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $234.96 million. fuboTV reported sales of $119.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 99.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 52.98% and a negative net margin of 59.84%. The company had revenue of $231.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on FUBO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, fuboTV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

In other news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $1,220,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in fuboTV by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth about $10,140,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,812,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,287,000 after purchasing an additional 721,936 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 37,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $895.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

