Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of Mesa Royalty Trust stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $10.80.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1118 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.
About Mesa Royalty Trust (Get Rating)
Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.
