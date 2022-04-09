Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Mesa Royalty Trust stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

Get Mesa Royalty Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1118 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mesa Royalty Trust ( NYSE:MTR Get Rating ) by 294.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.61% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Mesa Royalty Trust (Get Rating)

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.