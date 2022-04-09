Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Increased to GBX 6,700 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,700 ($74.75) to GBX 6,700 ($87.87) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 6,100 ($80.00) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.38) to GBX 6,100 ($80.00) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($68.20) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,240 ($68.72) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,220 ($81.57) to GBX 6,460 ($84.72) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,636.92 ($73.93).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 6,138 ($80.50) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,750.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,167.77. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,354 ($57.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.18).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 352.32 ($4.62) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($70.79), for a total value of £269.90 ($353.97).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

