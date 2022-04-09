Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ESTE. Truist Financial raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.58.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

ESTE opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 2.38.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 52.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 329.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.