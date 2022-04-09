Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 300 ($3.93) price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 500 ($6.56).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on POLY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.02) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.36) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a suspended rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($21.64) to GBX 1,400 ($18.36) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.39) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,161.67 ($15.23).

Get Polymetal International alerts:

LON:POLY opened at GBX 296 ($3.88) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 555.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,040.60. The company has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of GBX 92.02 ($1.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,737 ($22.78).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 15.06%. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

About Polymetal International (Get Rating)

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.