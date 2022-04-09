Base Resources (LON:BSE) Price Target Raised to GBX 35 at Berenberg Bank

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 31 ($0.41) to GBX 35 ($0.46) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.59) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 34.40 ($0.45).
LON:BSE opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.24) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.37. Base Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 19.50 ($0.26). The company has a market cap of £217.93 million and a P/E ratio of 8.11.
Base Resources Limited develops, produces, and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.
