American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.83.

AMNB stock opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. American National Bankshares has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.35.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.30. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $27.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American National Bankshares by 76.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in American National Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in American National Bankshares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in American National Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in American National Bankshares by 10.8% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 81,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. 37.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American National Bankshares (Get Rating)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

