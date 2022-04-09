Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) PT Raised to GBX 250

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.36) to GBX 250 ($3.28) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.21) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of LON APF opened at GBX 186.40 ($2.44) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £398.49 million and a PE ratio of -103.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 156.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 141.03. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52-week low of GBX 119.41 ($1.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 192 ($2.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In other Anglo Pacific Group news, insider Kevin Flynn sold 9,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78), for a total transaction of £12,450.80 ($16,328.92). Also, insider Julian Treger sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.89), for a total value of £1,008,000 ($1,321,967.21). In the last quarter, insiders have sold 755,656 shares of company stock worth $109,434,128.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

