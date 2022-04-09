Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Sells £22,400 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) insider Jez K. Maiden sold 280 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,000 ($104.92), for a total transaction of £22,400 ($29,377.05).

Shares of LON:CRDA opened at GBX 7,910 ($103.74) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00. Croda International Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 6,402 ($83.96) and a 12 month high of £105.05 ($137.77). The stock has a market cap of £11.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,428.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8,639.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a GBX 56.50 ($0.74) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $43.50. Croda International’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

CRDA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 9,300 ($121.97) to GBX 8,600 ($112.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 8,700 ($114.10) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($118.03) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Croda International to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($123.28) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.56) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Croda International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,437.50 ($110.66).

Croda International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

