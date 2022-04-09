Tadeu Marroco Acquires 4 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) insider Tadeu Marroco bought 4 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,264 ($42.81) per share, with a total value of £130.56 ($171.23).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($43.20), for a total value of £278,573.58 ($365,342.40).

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,243 ($42.53) per share, with a total value of £162.15 ($212.66).

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,177 ($41.67) per share, with a total value of £158.85 ($208.33).

Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 3,291 ($43.16) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £75.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.33). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,227.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,888.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.71) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

BATS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($51.15) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.46) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($49.18) to GBX 3,675 ($48.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($52.46) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,720.56 ($48.79).

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

