Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Ashley Steel Purchases 1,081 Shares

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) insider Ashley Steel bought 1,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 919 ($12.05) per share, with a total value of £9,934.39 ($13,028.71).

Shares of VTY opened at GBX 932.50 ($12.23) on Friday. Vistry Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 882 ($11.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,351 ($17.72). The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 995.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,095.27. The stock has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 8.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $20.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VTY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.46) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.74) to GBX 1,100 ($14.43) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,470 ($19.28) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.41) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,395.88 ($18.31).

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

