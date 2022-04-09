Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Digital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s FY2023 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 18.77% and a negative net margin of 24.04%.

MARA has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Shares of MARA opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.38. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.70 and a beta of 4.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 871.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,894,000 after acquiring an additional 965,623 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth $20,731,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 505.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,289,000 after acquiring an additional 509,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter worth about $13,264,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

