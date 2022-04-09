Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on AMERISAFE, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AMERISAFE in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMERISAFE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMERISAFE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.42. The company has a market cap of $917.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.38. AMERISAFE has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $67.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMERISAFE (Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.