Brokers Offer Predictions for Travere Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, April 4th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.01). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.04) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TVTX. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

TVTX opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $31.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average of $27.31.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. Travere Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.37) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

In related news, CFO Laura Clague sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $51,533.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $46,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,569 shares of company stock worth $915,264. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

