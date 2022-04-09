Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Principal Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.44. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

PFG opened at $73.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $80.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 105.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 129.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

