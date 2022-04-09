Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $2.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.62. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share.

DGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.58.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $140.00 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $125.69 and a one year high of $174.16. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 16.97%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

