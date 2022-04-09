CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for CNO Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

CNO has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.25.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 295.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

