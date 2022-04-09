Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Increased by Analyst

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.66 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 50.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

BSM has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

BSM stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.25. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 144.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 22,960 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 52,454 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 577,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 242,475 shares in the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

