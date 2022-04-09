Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Increased to C$106.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$115.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore restated an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$126.88.

CP opened at C$94.35 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$82.12 and a 12-month high of C$105.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$95.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$93.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$87.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

