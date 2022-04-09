Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on K. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kinross Gold to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.40.

K opened at C$7.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.28. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.32 and a twelve month high of C$10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67.

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 28,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total transaction of C$196,194.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,635,354.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,003 shares of company stock worth $372,110.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

