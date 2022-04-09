Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CFX. Raymond James set a C$8.50 target price on Canfor Pulp Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC cut their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of TSE:CFX opened at C$5.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1 year low of C$4.78 and a 1 year high of C$9.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.18. The firm has a market cap of C$330.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43.

Canfor Pulp Products ( TSE:CFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.38) by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$249.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood, including dimension and specialty lumber, and engineered wood products; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

