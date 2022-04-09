Magna International (TSE:MG) Price Target Cut to C$101.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) had its target price cut by Citigroup from C$117.00 to C$101.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a C$106.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Magna International to a hold rating and set a C$63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a C$92.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Magna International to a hold rating and set a C$68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$97.95.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at C$77.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41. Magna International has a twelve month low of C$70.16 and a twelve month high of C$126.00. The stock has a market cap of C$22.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$87.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$97.33.

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 10.5500009 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.46%.

In other Magna International news, Director Mary Lou Maher purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$97.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$189,930.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

