ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 35 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a CHF 35 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ABBN. Barclays set a CHF 34 price objective on ABB in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 price objective on ABB in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 41 price objective on ABB in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 28 price objective on ABB in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 38 price objective on ABB in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 33.88.

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

