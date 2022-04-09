Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Given a C$43.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$43.00 price objective on Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EDV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$2,850.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$2,060.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$45.50 to C$44.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$707.02.

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$32.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.30. The company has a market cap of C$8.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.25. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$25.50 and a 12-month high of C$35.94.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$878.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$899.35 million. Analysts predict that Endeavour Mining will post 1.2600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.354 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.19%.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total value of C$13,743,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,548,900.70. Also, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,117,951.73.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

