Andrew Beaden Acquires 50,000 Shares of Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL) Stock

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Rating) insider Andrew Beaden purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500 ($11,147.54).

LON:VEL opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.24) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 24.10. Velocity Composites plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.25 ($0.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 32 ($0.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.72 million and a PE ratio of -5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.92, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Velocity Composites Company Profile

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

