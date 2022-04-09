Andrew Beaden Acquires 50,000 Shares of Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL) Stock

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Rating) insider Andrew Beaden purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500 ($11,147.54).
LON:VEL opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.24) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 24.10. Velocity Composites plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.25 ($0.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 32 ($0.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.72 million and a PE ratio of -5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.92, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.65.
Velocity Composites Company Profile (Get Rating)
