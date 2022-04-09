Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) Price Target Lowered to C$1.01 at Fundamental Research

Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Fundamental Research from C$1.14 to C$1.01 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Supply Disruptions to Boost Demand for AgTech” and dated March 29, 2022. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.,” Fundamental Research’s analyst commented.

Shares of Clean Seed Capital Group stock opened at C$0.31 on Tuesday. Clean Seed Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$0.23 and a 1 year high of C$0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$25.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.76, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.36.

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the agriculture equipment industry in North America. It offers seeding and planting equipment. The company focuses on development of the SMART Seeder MAX-S prototype and commercialization of the related SMART Seeder technology.

