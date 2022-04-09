Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Given a C$25.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$25.00 price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SMU.UN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. CIBC decreased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$24.50 to C$24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$23.94.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$5.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.00.

