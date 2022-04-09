Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €275.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($302.20) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MEURV. HSBC set a €315.00 ($346.15) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €330.00 ($362.64) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €253.00 ($278.02) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($285.71) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($356.04) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €288.31 ($316.82).

Munchener Ruckvers has a twelve month low of €164.50 ($180.77) and a twelve month high of €200.00 ($219.78).

