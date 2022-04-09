Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €44.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €44.00 ($48.35) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.50 ($41.21) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($31.87) price target on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($50.55) price target on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($40.66) price target on Alstom in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alstom currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €38.86 ($42.70).

Get Alstom alerts:

EPA:ALO opened at €20.77 ($22.82) on Tuesday. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($28.19) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($41.07). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €22.96 and its 200-day moving average is €28.69.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.