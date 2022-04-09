Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $326.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) to report $326.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $307.70 million and the highest is $345.94 million. Green Brick Partners reported sales of $234.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $452.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.40 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 25.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

GRBK opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average is $24.36. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 72.6% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 16,810 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 215,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

