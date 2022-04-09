JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€780.00” Price Target for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($857.14) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($879.12) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €770.00 ($846.15) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €746.00 ($819.78) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($901.10) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($747.25) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €780.82 ($858.04).

EPA MC opened at €631.70 ($694.18) on Tuesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of €195.45 ($214.78) and a twelve month high of €260.55 ($286.32). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €651.62 and a 200 day moving average of €675.00.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

