Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €72.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €72.00 ($79.12) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €74.00 ($81.32) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($58.24) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($61.54) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €63.86 ($70.17).

Get Covestro alerts:

ETR 1COV opened at €43.98 ($48.33) on Wednesday. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €39.50 ($43.41) and a fifty-two week high of €60.24 ($66.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion and a PE ratio of 5.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €52.77.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.