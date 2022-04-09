Morgan Stanley Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €32.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($35.16) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.50 ($33.52) price objective on AXA in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.99 ($37.35) price objective on AXA in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €27.60 ($30.33) price target on AXA in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC set a €32.60 ($35.82) price target on AXA in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.50 ($33.52) price target on AXA in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AXA has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €30.35 ($33.36).

EPA CS opened at €25.77 ($28.31) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €25.98 and a 200-day moving average price of €25.60. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($24.32) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($30.43).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

