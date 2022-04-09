Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €55.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €55.00 ($60.44) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 150.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($35.16) target price on Renault in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($48.35) target price on Renault in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($53.85) price target on Renault in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €35.00 ($38.46) price target on Renault in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) price target on Renault in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €36.71 ($40.35).

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €21.86 ($24.02) on Thursday. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($81.00) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($110.66). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €28.30 and a 200 day moving average price of €30.43.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

