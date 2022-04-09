Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $42.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Werner Enterprises traded as low as $36.29 and last traded at $37.02, with a volume of 11653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.99.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens downgraded Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 20.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,714,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,616,000 after buying an additional 1,963,705 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,856,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 48,672.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 890,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after purchasing an additional 888,279 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,752,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,501,000 after purchasing an additional 756,900 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,973,000 after purchasing an additional 586,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $765.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 9.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 12.53%.

About Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

