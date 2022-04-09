Insider Buying: Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) Insider Buys £99,235.80 in Stock

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH – Get Rating) insider Alison Platt bought 2,346 shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,230 ($55.48) per share, for a total transaction of £99,235.80 ($130,145.31).
Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 4,136 ($54.24) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 3,488 ($45.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,525 ($72.46). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,041.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,566.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.57, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.91.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 0.60%.
About Dechra Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.
