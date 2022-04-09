National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $40.90, but opened at $40.06. National Research shares last traded at $40.66, with a volume of 170 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 8,137 shares of National Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $331,257.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.70.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.30 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 47.12% and a net margin of 25.32%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. National Research’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in National Research by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in National Research by 10.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in National Research by 9.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in National Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in National Research by 26.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Research (NASDAQ:NRC)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

