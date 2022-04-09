Simon Thomson Sells 451,560 Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Stock

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) insider Simon Thomson sold 451,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.92), for a total transaction of £1,006,978.80 ($1,320,627.93).

Shares of CNE opened at GBX 207.20 ($2.72) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 209.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 195.60. Cairn Energy PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 122 ($1.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 231.20 ($3.03). The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.71.

CNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 215 ($2.82) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 285 ($3.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 235 ($3.08) to GBX 260 ($3.41) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.90) to GBX 227 ($2.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cairn Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 223.86 ($2.94).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

