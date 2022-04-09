MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, April 11th

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, April 11th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 11th.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $23.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75.

Get MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 4.99% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.