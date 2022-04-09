Kroger (NYSE:KR) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Bank of America upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America now has a $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $61.00. Kroger traded as high as $62.76 and last traded at $62.38, with a volume of 79542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.88.

KR has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.47.

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $6,429,570.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 382,685 shares of company stock worth $21,959,848. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 32,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Kroger by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Kroger by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 210,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after acquiring an additional 77,026 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Kroger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average is $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

