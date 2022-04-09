Rebecca Ann Shelley Purchases 1,544 Shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) Stock

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Rating) insider Rebecca Ann Shelley acquired 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,295 ($16.98) per share, for a total transaction of £19,994.80 ($26,222.69).

Shares of LIO opened at GBX 1,250 ($16.39) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,372.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,835.22. Liontrust Asset Management PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,056 ($13.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,560.05 ($33.57). The firm has a market cap of £765.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,965 ($25.77) to GBX 1,850 ($24.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,367 ($31.04) price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

