FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $49.00. The stock had previously closed at $46.64, but opened at $48.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. FirstEnergy shares last traded at $47.55, with a volume of 18,173 shares.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FE. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,315,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 9,524.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,709,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,694 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 655.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,062,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

