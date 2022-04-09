Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Repsol, S.A. Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Repsol in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repsol’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Repsol from €14.20 ($15.60) to €15.90 ($17.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Repsol from €16.50 ($18.13) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Repsol from €14.70 ($16.15) to €15.50 ($17.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.76.

Shares of REPYY opened at $14.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. Repsol has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $14.05.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

