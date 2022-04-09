Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Decreased by Raymond James

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NEM. Scotiabank lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Newmont stock opened at $82.12 on Friday. Newmont has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $83.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.87 and a 200-day moving average of $62.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,082,613. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.72%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

